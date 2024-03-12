Man United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

LONDON - Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to training on March 12, after four months out with a calf injury.

Mount has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for United since his £60 million (S$100 million) transfer from Chelsea before the start of this season.

The 25-year-old last played when he came off the bench in United’s 1-0 win against Luton in November.

Even when he was fit to feature, Mount struggled to make an impact, leading some to brand the England international a flop.

But Mount could still have a chance to silence the critics this season after United confirmed he was back in training, having “remained upbeat and positive throughout his rehabilitation”.

The playmaker’s long-awaited return came just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on his status.

“Mason Mount, I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly,” Ten Hag said on March 8. “I think after the international break.”

Mount is unlikely to feature in March 17’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, but could be involved when United travel to Brentford on March 30.

Mount’s presence will be a welcome boost to a United side looking to keep alive their faint hopes of Champions League qualification via a top four finish in the Premier League.

United are eight points behind fourth placed Aston Villa with 10 games left.