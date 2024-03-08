No team can deal with so many injuries, laments Man United boss Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that he can do much better if not for an injury-hit season, as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford on March 9.

Both teams are seeking to return to winning ways – the Red Devils suffered a crushing 3-1 loss to rivals Manchester City last week, while the Toffees lost by the same scoreline to West Ham United.

United’s Champions League hopes are now hanging by a thread as they are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and six behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, with 11 matches remaining.

“We want to be successful, but sometimes seasons are going like the one we are now in,” said ten Hag on March 8.

“We have had problems with the squad injury-wise, but with the players available we will fight. It doesn’t matter who is the opposition, we go for the win.

“The project is going in the right direction when we have the players available. We want to play at maximum levels... but no team can deal with so many injuries.

“I think we played to maximum levels if you take in the availability of the players, we missed so many key players over the part of the season. So imagine if we have many more players available, could easily have (more) wins.”

As it is, the United boss will have to cope without the injured Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire.

“The performances we have seen when the players are available in January and February, the performances are very good,” added ten Hag.

United were showing signs of progress in February when they went on a four-game winning run in the Premier League, but they have since struggled in a 2-1 home loss to Fulham and the defeat by City.

This means that ever since minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe’s deal was finalised on Feb 20, the team have lost both their league games so far. The loss to City was also their 11th of the season as they lie in sixth.

Everton, in 16th, have failed to win their last 10 Premier League matches, including all seven in 2024.

Sean Dyche will also be wary that his team’s away form has been drastic recently, having not won their last five matches and scoring just twice.

“We’re showing the right signs, but it’s the story of the season really – not taking chances,” insisted the Everton boss.

The visitors will be without the injured Dele Alli, Arnaut Danjuma, while Idrissa Gueye is not fully fit.