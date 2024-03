A harsh truth for Manchester United is that Liverpool are who they would like to be: A well-run club, with an inspirational manager, playing attacking, exciting football with young, homegrown players starring alongside established players.

That’s essentially the blueprint for where United want to be, and previously were under Alex Ferguson. If Manchester City have prevented Jurgen Klopp’s team from lifting as many trophies as he would like, Liverpool are still streets ahead of United.