Sevilla dump shambolic Man United out in Europa League quarters

SEVILLE - Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League in shambolic fashion on Thursday with Sevilla beating them 3-0, to reach the semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

The record six-time winners thoroughly outplayed Erik ten Hag’s side, who repeatedly shot themselves in the foot again, having scored two own goals in the first leg.

Harry Maguire, guilty of one of those calamitous moments, endured another as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and Youssef En-Nesyri pounced to break the deadlock early on.

Loic Bade headed home the second from a corner in the first minute of the second half, with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side meriting their advantage, which they defended adroitly.

En-Nesyri rolled home his second goal into an empty net after United goalkeeper David de Gea put the ball on a plate for him with a mishit clearance while outside his area.

Ten Hag started with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw on the bench with the duo on their way back from injury.

With the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan rocking, Sevilla threw themselves into the game with great intensity and were swiftly rewarded by Maguire.

With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injured, Ten Hag had no choice but to start with the Englishman at centre-back alongside Victor Lindelof.

Maguire rolled the ball back to goalkeeper De Gea and called to receive it again from the Spanish goalkeeper, seemingly nonplussed about the three Sevilla players buzzing around him.

As Maguire tried to pass the ball, former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela intercepted it and En-Nesyri took charge of the situation and stroked it past De Gea at his near post.

United tried to fight back but created few chances of note, shorn of suspended playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a tame shot at Yassine Bounou, who collected easily, with Sevilla’s biggest first half concern an injury to defender Marcao, who had to be replaced.