Manchester United’s season, once full of hope, is threatening to unravel

LONDON – A familiar uncertainty grips Manchester United. A season of promise, of renewal after years of blight, is in danger of going awry. As Sevilla equalised via two second-half own-goals on Thursday in the Europa League, the second coming off the ever unfortunate Harry Maguire, a fear of anticlimax gripped Old Trafford.

Sevilla were the familiar foe, the Champions League opponent whose Old Trafford win in 2020 gave rise to the infamous “football heritage” rant where Jose Mourinho derided the club he was managing. They also knocked United out from the Europa League pandemic tournament held in 2020.