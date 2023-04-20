Man City see off Bayern to set up Madrid Champions League semi-final

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
MUNICH - Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight year after an Erling Haaland goal secured a 1-1 draw and a 4-1 aggregate last-eight win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Norwegian missed a first-half penalty but muscled his way upfield midway through the second half, lashing past Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer for his 48th goal in 41 appearances this season.

Bayern had a second half goal struck off for offside and scored a late penalty through Joshua Kimmich but were again haunted by their inability to make possession and chances count on the scoreboard.

City will play in the semis for the third straight year but face manager Pep Guardiola’s old foe Real, who scored two injury time goals to spectacularly turn the tie their way on the way to winning the title last season. AFP

