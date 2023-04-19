Anthony Martial handed chance to salvage Man United career on Sevilla return

LONDON – Anthony Martial was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season with his Manchester United career seemingly at an end, but the Frenchman has returned to prominence in time for a Europa League reunion with the Spanish club.

An injury to Marcus Rashford means Martial will likely lead United’s attack on his return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

Two late United own goals in the first leg at Old Trafford last week have left the tie finely poised at 2-2.

Martial played a major part as he contributed to a 2-0 lead thanks to Marcel Sabitzer’s double inside the first 21 minutes.

“When he is fit our team plays better,” said United manager Erik ten Hag on the striker’s impact.

“He’s an incredibly good player. He can link up, keeps the ball, also the pressing is good. He will score goals, he is capable of scoring goals. He can finish, no doubt about that.”

Injury problems have minimised Martial’s impact this season and been the story of his United career.

Signed from Monaco in 2015, the 27-year-old has never truly realised his potential despite scoring 86 goals for the club in 288 appearances.

His time at Sevilla was even less fruitful.

Having been pushed down the pecking order by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return for a second spell at United, Martial sought first-team football in Spain, but scored just once in 12 appearances in the second half of last season.

Ronaldo’s departure in November has given Martial a final chance to rekindle his career at Old Trafford.

But fitness problems have limited his impact to just 19 appearances in United’s gruelling 51-match campaign to this point.