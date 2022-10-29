Football: Ronaldo still capable of being prolific for United, says ten Hag

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still capable of scoring over 20 goals a season despite limiting the 37-year-old’s game time so far this season.

The Portuguese striker was dropped from the United squad for last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute four days previously in a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

The performance against Spurs was hailed as the best of ten Hag’s reign so far and further evidence that the Red Devils are a better team without the presence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But Ronaldo made a goalscoring return to the starting line-up for Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

He now has three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season. But ten Hag, speaking ahead of United’s Premier League home clash against West Ham on Sunday, did not rule out the prospect of him matching his 24 goals last season.

“It’s up to him,” said the Dutchman. “But I think when you collect all the chances he creates, the team creates for him in the last weeks, you see he’s still capable to get in the right positions and I know he’s still capable of finishing them so it’s possible.”

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will start against West Ham as has made just two Premier League starts under ten Hag with the vast majority of his minutes coming in the Europa League.

But the former Ajax boss also rejected the suggestion he is using Europe’s second-tier competition as a way of giving Ronaldo the time on the pitch he craves.

“I don’t have a Europe team and I don’t have a Premier League team,” ten Hag added.

“I look to the opponent, what we need against such opponent. Now I have to focus on West Ham United for Sunday. Then we will pick the team to start but also to have plan B or plan C in the pocket to win that game.

“That’s what we need finally, to win games, and therefore we not only need 11 players, we need the whole squad.”

United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games since a 6-3 thrashing by rivals Manchester City earlier in October.