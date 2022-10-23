Football: United must end relationship with Ronaldo, insists Neville

LONDON - Cristiano Ronaldo’s fractious second spell at Manchester United “has to end” as soon as possible, according to the club’s former defender Gary Neville.

The Portuguese forward, who recently scored his 700th career goal, has been largely consigned to the bench under new manager Erik ten Hag this season.

He was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League after his petulant reaction to being an unused substitute in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur.

With United showing encouraging signs of progress under ten Hag, Neville believes the Ronaldo situation must be resolved.

“Cristiano is going to have to go somewhere else and play every week because he can’t accept being on the bench,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“That’s fine, but end it this week or create a truce to get to the World Cup and then end it. It has to end.”

Ronaldo walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and left the ground, conduct Neville claims was unacceptable.

“That’s the second time he has left Old Trafford and got in his car before his team have got back into the changing room,” Neville said.

“I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it’s something that’s unacceptable. When you look at whether Cristiano should be selected, United are better without him – and Erik ten Hag knows that.

“The only thing that Cristiano and the club can do is get together in the next week and end the relationship.”

However, his former captain at United, Roy Keane, disagreed. He said on Sky Sports: “You (Neville) keep talking about United being better without Ronaldo, let’s look at the start of the season when he didn’t play or against City.

“Would you hang your hat on (Anthony) Martial or even (Marcus) Rashford or Ronaldo? I think the guy cares. This game’s full of bluffers - he’s not one of them.

“He loves the club, he needs to play, he wants to play. Of course, he’s not the player he was ten years ago but he was still their leading scorer last season. He went to a bad Man United, really bad, and was still their leading scorer.”