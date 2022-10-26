Football: Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo’s return for Sheriff clash

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is back following his short exile from the first-team squad after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The Portuguese striker, 37, was left out of United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea over the weekend, and was allowed to return to team training only on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League home clash against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday, ten Hag said Ronaldo could feature against the Moldovan champions.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow. Raphael Varane isn’t. He will be out until the World Cup,” said the Dutchman.

“It is not difficult. We answered all the questions. He was out for one game and back in the squad now. It’s done. He’s back.

“We have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be No. 1 in the group so let’s focus on that.”

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be in the starting XI at Old Trafford, but with Anthony Martial still injured, United are short in attack with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony having to play in both the Premier League and Europa League. Ronaldo’s return could be timely so that one of the trio can be rested if required.

The Red Devils are second in Group E on nine points, three behind Spain’s Real Sociedad and six ahead of Sheriff. Omonia Nicosia are the bottom side without any points so far.

Ten Hag’s men will need at least a point to progress to the knockout stage, but will hope to claim all three points as they aim to finish top of the group. The runners-up will have to play an additional play-off round against one of the teams who have dropped down from the Champions League.

United took 34 shots to score just one goal in the 1-0 win over Omonia in their last European outing, and ten Hag has urged his men to be more clinical up front.

“Clearly now our attacking game we need to develop. It is really small details we have to work on,” he said.

“In this moment, we focus on the games. In the background we also continue and are working on the squad. You always examine how you can improve, that is what we will do.”

United enter the clash against Sheriff unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They lost to Sociedad at Old Trafford on Sept 8, but the Red Devils have not lost two group-stage European games at home since the 1996-97 Champions League campaign.

Sheriff, whose manager Stjepan Tomas resigned this week, have won just four of their last nine matches in all tournaments. The odds are not in their favour as they have won only three Europa League games away from home in their history.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal need just a point to secure top spot in Group A when they travel to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. The Gunners, however, have failed to win on their last two visits to PSV, losing 1-0 in the Champions League in 2006-07 and drawing 1-1 in 2004-05. AFP