Football: Ten Hag says ‘football is a team sport’ amid Ronaldo saga

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from his squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Chelsea following the striker’s tantrum in the midweek 2-0 win over Tottenham.

The Portuguese stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel from the bench with several minutes remaining in the game, and ten Hag confirmed on Friday that the 37-year-old had told him that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.

The United boss said on Wednesday after the win that he will be dealing with the issue, and on Friday he insisted that “football is a team sport” and not one for the individual.

“I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them,” said ten Hag.

“After Rayo Vallecano (pre-season friendly in which Ronaldo also left early), I told him it was unacceptable. This is the second time, there are consequences.

“This will be a (time for) reflection for him, but also for everyone else. I said at the start of the season... you are living together and playing together, football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards.

“He remains an important player in the squad, but we will miss him tomorrow. It’s a miss for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important. We have a big game to play, my focus is on the game. We have to win that game.”

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Ronaldo said he had reacted in “the heat of the moment” and insisted he had not meant to be disrespectful to his colleagues. He added: “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed.”

A United statement on the same day confirmed that Ronaldo will not be involved in the Chelsea game and that “the rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”.

It is believed ten Hag’s decision has the full backing of the United hierarchy. United chiefs are also said to be weighing up a decision on Ronaldo’s long-term future after the disciplinary issue.

The Red Devils would have to wait until the transfer window reopens on Jan 1 before they could sell Ronaldo, whose huge salary could prove a stumbling block to potential buyers.

Disappointed by United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo has been trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford since the end of last season.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star had hoped to join a club playing in the Champions League, but he found offers from Europe’s elite hard to come by.