Football: Lions coach Nishigaya wants all-round improvement after ‘painful’ AFF C’ship result

KUALA LUMPUR – A day after crashing out of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup, Singapore coach Takayuki Nishigaya was candid in his assessment of the team’s shortcomings.

“I can be better, and the players can be better. There is a lot of room to grow,” said the 49-year-old, who acknowledged that he is under pressure.

“As national team coach, I’m always thinking about how to realise our players’ full potential. It is natural to compare with other countries, but it is important to know what we have and how we can improve. My big challenge is to get everyone to understand and push each other more.