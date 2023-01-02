AFF Championship: Of celebration, humiliation and redemption: How previous Singapore-Malaysia encounters went

BUKIT JALIL – Causeway Derbies have always been intriguing encounters, but did you know Singapore are unbeaten in their last three friendlies against Malaysia, and incredibly both teams have not managed to win an AFF Championship match against the other on home soil? Here’s a recap of all their AFF Championship showdowns:

Sept 1, 1996: Singapore 1 Malaysia 1 (National Stadium, Singapore)

Fandi Ahmad’s 89th-minute equaliser rescued a point for the Lions in the AFF Championship’s first match, but hosts Singapore failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Aug 26, 1998: Singapore 2 Malaysia 0 (Hanoi Stadium, Vietnam)

First-half goals from Rafi Ali and Ahmad Latiff Khamarudin sealed the three points as Singapore went on to clinch their first Asean title.

Nov 13, 2000: Singapore 0 Malaysia 1 (Tinsulanon Stadium, Thailand)

The Tigers had a one-point advantage going into the final Group B game and won a tense encounter through Azman Adnan’s goal to progress at the expense of the Lions.

Dec 18, 2002: Singapore 0 Malaysia 4 (National Stadium, Singapore)

The Lions’ darkest moment in the tournament’s history came when they were spanked by Malaysia at the National Stadium, with Indra Putra Mahayuddin contributing a brace.

Jan 23, 2007: Malaysia 1 Singapore 1 (Shah Alam Stadium, Malaysia)

Jan 27, 2007: Singapore 1 Malaysia 1 (National Stadium, Singapore)

The old foes met in the semi-finals for the only time in this competition and incredibly scored at around the same time in both legs, with Singapore requiring equalisers on both occasions before winning 5-4 on penalties. The Lions went on to claim their third title.

Nov 25, 2012: Malaysia 0 Singapore 3 (Bukit Jalil Stadium, Malaysia)

The Lions avenged their 2002 humiliation with a virtuoso performance by skipper Shahril Ishak, who netted a double as they gave coach Radojko Avramovic the perfect farewell gift with their fourth title and a record third under the Serb.

Nov 29, 2014: Singapore 1 Malaysia 3 (National Stadium, Singapore)

Singapore needed only a point to advance to the last four, but Malaysia had other ideas. A controversial penalty was converted in added time to give the visitors the lead before Indra Putra, 12 years after scoring twice at the old National Stadium, kicked into an unguarded goal after custodian Hassan Sunny joined the search for an equaliser.

Recent friendlies

Oct 7, 2016: Singapore 0 Malaysia 0 (National Stadium, Singapore)

Khairul Amri struck the bar and Hariss Harun’s follow-up hit the woodwork again, as both teams played out a stalemate.

March 20, 2019: Malaysia 0 Singapore 1 (Bukit Jalil Stadium, Malaysia)

Faris Ramli calmly slotted in a late winner from a brilliant Amri through pass in Nazri Nasir’s debut as national caretaker coach.

March 26, 2022: Singapore 2 Malaysia 1 (National Stadium, Singapore)

Three Fandi brothers – Irfan, Ikhsan and Ilhan – shared the pitch in national colours for the first time and Ikhsan marked the occasion with a brace. The Kosovo-born Liridon Krasniqi scored his first goal for Malaysia, while Safawi Rasid crashed a penalty off the bar.