Football: Local fraternity frustrated as Lions head coach Yoshida quits

SINGAPORE - Head coach Tatsuma Yoshida instilled belief in the Lions, helping them overcome their diffidence to record several creditable results over the past two-and-a-half years.

Hence, when the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced Yoshida's resignation on Tuesday (Dec 28), there was a sense of frustration in the local football fraternity.

The Japanese, who was appointed in May 2019, will be leaving his post a year before his contract is up in December 2022. He cited the need to be closer to his family - his wife and two daughters aged 11 and 14 - after being apart for most of the pandemic as a key reason behind his decision.

His departure comes less than two months after another top post in FAS became vacant, with technical director Joseph Palatsides quitting abruptly just five months after signing a contract extension until 2023.

Said former Balestier Khalsa coach Khidhir Khamis: "It's a pity that (Tatsuma) has chosen to leave. He's done all he can during a difficult period. At this moment, it has become very start-stop when it comes to our football. There is too much chopping and changing.

"If there is going to be changes at head coach or technical director level, it does not bode well. We need to ensure that we get stability with our next appointments. Five years of commitment is not too much to ask for."

Geylang International coach Mohd Noor Ali commended Yoshida for engaging with SPL coaches during his tenure. The Japanese had invited several local coaches to observe his training sessions.

Noor Ali admitted that he was taken aback by the abrupt nature of the resignation.

He said: "We all saw how good of a performance it was in the semi finals. There was a lot of fighting spirit and energy. So it's a surprise. But we need to look ahead now and focus on what we can do to ensure there is continuity."

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said Yoshida's contract will be mutually terminated on Friday (Dec 31), and that the coach will leave Singapore on Wednesday. The FAS will begin its search for Yoshida's replacement immediately and the priority is for the next coach to share the same playing philosophies as Yoshida, he added.

Lions captain Hariss Harun said the squad was "filled with sadness" after hearing Yoshida's decision. Before publicly announcing his departure on Tuesday, the head coach had spoken about his decision with the Lions, whom he said are "almost like his sons".

"There is a lot of sadness that the journey has come to an end," said Hariss. "The bond we had with him and the backroom staff was special. He's believed and trusted all the players. Since he has come in, we have progressed and we enjoyed some good moment.

"It's sad to see him go but we have to respect his decision."

Hariss pointed to the Lions' first few competitive outings under Yoshida as a sign of what the Japanese coach was able to bring to the team.