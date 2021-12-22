Football: S'pore striker Ikhsan Fandi joins brother Irfan at Thailand's BG Pathum

SINGAPORE - National striker Ikhsan Fandi has joined Thai champions BG Pathum on a two-and-a-half year contract from newly promoted Norwegian top-tier side FK Jerv.

The Straits Times understands there is a transfer fee of more than US$50,000 (S$68,300) and he is set to see his annual salary jump significantly from the five-figure to six-figure range.

With their Brazilian striker Diogo out with a shoulder injury, the Thai League 1 club have been on the lookout for a striker as they currently sit fifth out of 16 teams after 15 matches, five points adrift of leaders Buriram United midway through the season, having scored just 16 goals.

The Rabbits made the surprise announcement on Facebook on Wednesday (Dec 22), about two hours before the first leg of Singapore's AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final clash with Indonesia.

In a video reveal of their new signing on the club's BG Channel, elder brother and fellow Lion Irfan Fandi told viewers that he had a gift for them. After handing Ikhsan a parcel, the younger brother appeared in their jersey with the No. 99, and said: "Can't wait to see you guys after the AFF Suzuki Cup"