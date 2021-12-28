Suzuki Cup: Missing penalty was 'worst feeling ever', says Lions winger Faris Ramli

SINGAPORE - It is an image seen by many on their televisions and screens. Lions forward Faris Ramli, head in his hands after missing a crucial penalty in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final on Saturday (Dec 25), as rival captain Asnawi Mangkualam of Indonesia reacted gleefully in his face.

A successful kick in injury time would have sent Singapore into the final of the tournament. Faris' flub with the score at 2-2, however, was followed by two goals by Indonesia in a game muddled by refereeing controversy and inconsistencies with three Lions players sent off. The hosts eventually lost the two-legged tie 5-3 on aggregate.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday (Dec 28), Faris recounted how it felt as he watched Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata push his shot around the post.

"It was the worst feeling ever," said Faris. "The only thought running through my mind was: 'How could I miss that?'

"I didn't even realise the Indonesian captain was talking to me… I heard his voice but could not make out what he said. I'm thankful to Shahdan (Sulaiman) and some of our players who stood by me."