Football: S'pore national coach Tatsuma Yoshida quits top job after Suzuki Cup

SINGAPORE - Lions head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has resigned and will be leaving his post a year before his contract is up in December 2022, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Tuesday (Dec 28).

Both parties will mutually terminate their contract on Dec 31 for Yoshida to return to Japan to be with his family. He will leave Singapore on Wednesday.

Yoshida spoke with his team on Tuesday before publicly announcing his departure. He said at a press conference: "I told them you must believe and trust in yourself. I tell them before every match."

Turning emotional as he talked about his charges, he added: "I love my boys. They are almost my sons. They accept me even though my English is poor."

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said it will begin its search for Yoshida's replacement immediately and that the priority is for the next coach to share the same playing philosophies as Yoshida.

The announcement was made after a reception hosted by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the Jalan Besar Stadium to recognise the efforts of the team at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

They were the first players to reach the semi-final of the biennial regional tournament since 2012 - when they last won it - but were eliminated after a controversy-riddled semi-final second leg tie with Indonesia on Dec 25.

Yoshida had said in an interview with The Straits Times a day after the team's exit that he had received several offers from clubs in his native Japan and an unnamed Asian country.

Reports from Japan have linked him to a return to J.League 2 side Ventforet Kofu, where he coached in 2017.

His current contract with the FAS, which was extended in February, runs until next December.

In the interview, he declined to commit to whether he would see out the contract, and said he "cannot say anything about my future".

He added that he had neither discussed the issue with FAS nor made a decision yet, and could not "make any promises".

The 47-year-old was appointed Lions coach in May 2019.

He has a record of six wins, four draws and 10 losses from 20 matches.

Singapore entered the biennial Suzuki Cup, which they have won four times, on the back of five straight defeats but rose above the poor run.

They finished second in their group behind Thailand and qualified for the semi-finals, after group-stage exits in the last three editions.