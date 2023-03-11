Football: It was never really our game, laments Klopp after Liverpool’s loss to Bournemouth

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted everything went wrong for his side on Saturday, as Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in their shock 1-0 Premier League away defeat by struggling Bournemouth.

The Reds travelled to Dean Court in high spirits after their historic 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United last weekend, but came back down to earth with a bump.

“What can I say? It was never really our game. We played balls at the wrong moment against a compact side. The spaces we had to play were super open, but we didn’t use them enough,” Klopp said on BT Sport.

“We didn’t enjoy the challenge of facing a deep and compact side. We didn’t defend well. We missed the penalty, and after that we were in a real rush. We didn’t create enough.

“It’s completely hypothetical but if we scored (the penalty) the game could turn. It doesn’t make the performance better but could have changed the result at least.

“Salah scores a lot of goals, he missed a penalty, that’s life. It was clear that Bournemouth would fight to stay in the league, they deserved the three points today.”

The defeat means Liverpool will remain fifth until Sunday at least, before Newcastle United, who are one point behind, host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Philip Billing punished the Reds’ woeful defending to put the hosts ahead early on and Salah blew the chance to equalise when he fired wide from a second-half spot kick.

The Egyptian forward became Liverpool’s record scorer in the Premier League era when he netted twice against United.

But his failure to add to his total of 129 condemned his team to a first defeat in their last six league games.

Apart from the damage done to Liverpool’s top-four bid, it was hardly ideal preparation for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16, second leg at Real Madrid, where the Reds need to overturn a 5-2 deficit.

Losing to a Bournemouth side that started the day bottom of the table and lost 9-0 at Liverpool in August was the latest indignity in a troubled season for Klopp’s men, which has featured shock losses against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolves.

Liverpool started well, however, with Salah scuffing an early shot and Cody Gakpo had an effort ruled out for offside.

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma also had to clear a Virgil van Dijk header off the line, but as so often this season, the wheels quickly came off for the visitors.

Dango Ouattara fired wide after a one-on-one with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but the Reds did not heed that warning, and they paid for it in the 28th minute when he outpaced van Dijk and squared the ball for Billing, who steered it home.