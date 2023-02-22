Football: We gave all five goals away, laments Klopp after Liverpool’s 5-2 loss to Real

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s hope of winning the Champions League this season was all but over after crashing to a 5-2 home defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Reds manager did not like what he saw after going 2-0 up, with poor defending allowing the Spanish giants to hit back mercilessly.

“We gave all five goals away, all five,” he lamented.

The match was a repeat of last season’s final and it offered Liverpool the chance for revenge.

Instead, their frailties were brutally exposed by Real despite the Spaniards conceding twice inside the first 15 minutes.

There was an extra edge to Anfield’s normal noise on a big European night.

An independent investigation into the chaotic scenes surrounding the Champions League final in Paris last May has laid the blame clearly at Uefa’s door for endangering the safety of supporters.

The home fans were in no mood to forgive European football’s governing body as the competition’s anthem was booed and banners aimed at Uefa and the French authorities sprinkled over the Kop.

Klopp’s men were charged by the electric atmosphere that rocked Real back on their heels.

The decision to invest the vast majority of Liverpool’s summer transfer budget in Darwin Nunez rather than refreshing a tired midfield has been consistently questioned as the Reds have rapidly gone backwards this season.

However, the £67 million (S$108.8 million) striker showed a flash of what he is capable of with a brilliant backheel to open the scoring before Mohamed Salah pounced on an uncharacteristic error from Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0.

But Vincius Junior’s strike to bring Real back into the tie, his first of two strikes, and Karim Benzema’s double showed exactly what Real were made of.

But in between times there was plenty of self-inflicted damage from Liverpool.

Not for the first time this season, Alisson Becker’s distribution cost his side as Vinicius charged down his Brazil teammate’s clearance to equalise at 2-2.

Eder Militao was then given acres of room to head in Luka Modric’s free kick to suck the life out of Anfield at the start of the second half.

“The second goal was slapstick. The first goal we have to defend better, there are enough players around. It is a world-class moment from Vinicius as well but obviously we can defend better,” Klopp said.

“Half-time was rather positive but then we start with a third goal which is a horrible goal and pretty much the gamechanger. We lost the momentum in that moment and never got it back. The second half was the game Real Madrid wanted to play.”

The Liverpool boss added that he is not expecting much from the return leg at the Bernabeu in March, saying: “We will go there and try to win the game. I don’t know if it is possible but we will see.”

Languishing in eighth in the Premier League and with their defence of both domestic Cups also over, Liverpool now find themselves as a crossroads.

Klopp has made Champions League football the norm again at Anfield, but there is a real risk that six successive seasons in the competition comes to an end when this term concludes.

A rebuild is badly needed on the field if Liverpool are to return to the heights Klopp has taken them in recent years.

“This is a reality check,” former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard told BT Sport.

“Liverpool were dominated. Any team that concedes five goals, there has to be an inquest. There’s going to be a bit of soul-searching now.”