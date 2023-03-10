Football: Confidence a fragile flower and Liverpool must keep it, says Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not taking the Premier League’s bottom side Bournemouth for granted on Saturday, even as his team are on a high following last weekend’s thrashing of Manchester United.

The Reds’ 7-0 win at Anfield last Sunday will be remembered for a long time, but crucially, the victory hauled the team back into the running for a top-four finish.

Klopp’s men are in fifth place on 42 points, three behind Tottenham Hotspur.

They can move into the Champions League spots for a few hours at least should they beat Bournemouth, as Spurs – whose goal difference is inferior to Liverpool’s – host Nottingham Forest in a later match.

But Klopp has warned his men against complacency ahead of the game on the south coast.

“There’s no better mood-booster than a good game for us. Of course you see it in training,” he said.

“We had consistency in the league in the last five games (four wins, one draw) but confidence is a fragile little flower and we have to make sure we keep that.”

On the top-four race, he added: “We have to chase and challenge everyone. The main thing is going to Bournemouth and playing a game there.

“I watched the way they play and it can be really uncomfortable for teams. They play a different system and we don’t play at home. We have to show consistency and make sure we create the atmosphere on the pitch.

“We might fight for the Champions League spots but the fight for staying in the league is just as exciting. I’m sure Bournemouth will fight like crazy.”

Despite the huge boost from last weekend’s win, Liverpool’s last meeting with the Cherries serves as a warning that one spectacular performance does not necessarily turn a season around.

Bournemouth were annihilated 9-0 at Anfield in August, but the Reds then went on to win just one of their next four league games.

However, after a season of frustration, Klopp’s men do appear to be getting their act together in time to secure Champions League football for a seventh consecutive season.