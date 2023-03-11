Time for a hero to step up as Gunners home in on title

Remember Federico Macheda, the teenage Manchester United striker whose crucial strikes against Aston Villa and Sunderland in 2009 helped the Red Devils snatch the Premier League title from Liverpool? Perhaps you recall Christopher Wreh, the Liberian striker who scored vital goals for Arsenal as they lifted a league and FA Cup double in 1998.

Where are they now? Macheda, still only 31, is playing for APOEL FC in Cyprus while Wreh finished his playing days in Indonesia after playing non-league football in England. He’s now a youth coach with Liberia’s national team. Both dropped swiftly from prominence but their impact was indelible.