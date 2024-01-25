Golden State Warriors pay tribute to coach Dejan Milojevic in first game after death

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors paid an emotional tribute to Dejan Milojevic on Jan 24, as the team returned to play for the first time since their Serbian assistant coach died last week from a heart attack.

In a moving ceremony ahead of the 134-112 National Basketball Association (NBA) home win over the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr led a lengthy ovation to salute the 46-year-old affectionately known as “Deki”.

Golden State players wore team jerseys emblazoned with Milojevic’s name while the Serbian national anthem was played in honour of the late coach.

The players then placed their jerseys on Milojevic’s usual seat on the Warriors bench.

The Warriors also wore T-shirts with the word “Brate” – “brother” in Serbian – during the warm-up. That gesture was mirrored in Dallas, where Mavericks star Luka Doncic wore the same T-shirt ahead of his team’s clash with Phoenix.

“The world lost a beautiful soul last week,” Kerr told a hushed Chase Centre crowd. “Deki was a wonderful friend, a hell of a basketball coach, a great man and most importantly, a beautiful grandson, son, husband and father.

“What he meant to us is a huge part of who we are. He’s a part of our soul. The outpouring of love that we received this past week from all over the world... is a direct reflection of the joy and love that he brought to everybody he met.

“So tonight, rather than a moment of silence, I’d like for all of us to give Deki an ovation that he can hear up in heaven.”

While several Golden State players appeared to be overcome with emotion during the tributes, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green both choking back tears, the team were able to rally to victory over Atlanta.

Stephen Curry finished with 25 points, Thompson bagged 24, while Jonathan Kuminga poured in 25 off the bench from a perfect 11-of-11 shooting display.

Curry admitted afterwards that the emotion of the occasion had been challenging.

“It was tough,” he said. “It’s been a very long week for everybody in our organisation, understanding how we wanted to honour, and pay tribute to Deki and what he meant to our family.

“It’s tough looking over at his chair. But coach challenged us to utilise all those emotions and get lost in the game. It was weird at first but this is our sanctuary.

“We know Deki would like nothing more than to see us go out there and compete as best we can. It feels really good to get a win.”