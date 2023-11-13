Small man with big heart, former Singapore basketballer Chong Yew Seng dies aged 62

SINGAPORE – From his residence in Telok Blangah, former national point guard Chong Yew Seng would run to the national team training at Gay World, and still participate in the team’s running session before ball work commenced.

A strong work ethic and passion for the sport was how former national coach Neo Beng Siang would remember his former national teammate who died on Sunday aged 62.

Chong had been diagnosed with advanced peritoneal mesothelioma, a form of cancer affecting the lining of the abdomen, in September.

Neo, 56, recalled: “He was very hard-working.

“Even when we needed to do more running, he never skipped any session.

“I’m saddened by the news and quite surprised when I heard he had cancer.

“I just played a friendly with him in Kuala Lumpur in June before hearing about his condition.

“But it was also very touching to know that many from the fraternity had banded together to raise funds for his treatment.”

Chong picked up the sport when he was 12 and rose through the ranks to represent Singapore for around a decade in the 1980s.

While he failed to win a medal after finishing fourth at the 1989 SEA Games, he did contribute to shock wins such as the 68-63 victory over Iran in the 1981 Asian Basketball Confederation Championship, now known as the Fiba Asia Cup.

As a 1.68m point guard, he had a good eye for a pass as he persistently probed for space using his superior fitness.

Chong’s former Asia Electric coach Bob Goodman said of him in 1989: “He may be a little guy, but he is a small player with one of the biggest hearts I’ve seen.”

Following his retirement, he coached at Jurong Secondary School and stepped down only after his cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News in October, Chong said the cancer was discovered after he had gone for checks in September for his swollen abdomen and feet.

He said then that he had always kept an active lifestyle and watched his diet, so the illness came as a surprise.

But he refused to be pessimistic and wanted to fight the cancer.

Following an appeal from former national coach Chan Wah Kwee through a WhatsApp group with the local basketball community, $13,000 was raised for the treatment.

However, Chong’s condition deteriorated swiftly.

He went for his first round of chemotherapy at the end of October but developed an infection and was bedridden before his demise.

Chong was single and lived with his 82-year-old mother.

His wake is at 76 Telok Blangah Drive and the cortege will leave at 11.45am on Wednesday.