NBA: Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dead at 46

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died, the National Basketball Association (NBA) club said on Jan 17, after the Belgrade native suffered a heart attack during a team dinner.

The 46-year-old Milojevic was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy.”