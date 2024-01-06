Mario Zagallo, Brazil football legend, dies at 92

RIO DE JANEIRO – Mario Zagallo, who won four World Cups for Brazil as either player or coach, has died at 92, according to a post on his official Instagram account on Jan 6.

A tough and talented left winger, he played on the team who won Brazil's first World Cup in 1958 and he kept his place in the side that retained the title four years later.

In 1970, he coached a Brazil squad that featured all-time greats like Pele, Jairzinho, Rivellino and Tostao – one that many consider to be the greatest national team ever to play the game. They won Brazil’s third World Cup in Mexico.

That made Zagallo the first person in the sport to win a World Cup as both a player and a manager.

Later, he was assistant coach to Carlos Alberto Parreira when Brazil won their fourth title in 1994 in the United States.

“The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and Brazilian football mourn the death of one of its greatest legends, Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo,” said the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

“The CBF offers solidarity to his family and fans in this moment of sadness at the departure of this idol of our football.”

Zagallo’s Brazilian fans loved him for his idiosyncratic personality and unapologetic nationalism.

One of his most famous outbursts came after Brazil won the Copa America in 1997. His team were unfancied but when the final whistle went, an emotional Zagallo screamed into the cameras: “You’re going to have to put up with me!”

The phrase is still frequently repeated by Brazilians in all walks of life celebrating vindication.

Zagallo was born on Aug 9, 1931, in Maceio on Brazil's impoverished north-eastern coast. His family moved to Rio de Janeiro before his first birthday and it was there he fell in love with football.

His first dream was to be an airline pilot but he was forced to abandon that due to poor eyesight. Instead, he studied accountancy and played football in his spare time with local side America, then one of the biggest clubs in the city.

“Back then it (football) wasn’t a profession that was respected... That’s why I say football came into my life by accident,” Zagallo said in an interview published by the CBF.

Zagallo started off as a left midfielder, but later moved to left wing.

He also moved from America to Flamengo, where he won three Carioca state championship medals. The latter half of his career was spent at city rivals Botafogo, where he won two more state titles.

His first World Cup came in Sweden in 1958, where he played alongside Garrincha and Pele, who was then just 17.

As coach, Zagallo led a string of Brazilian clubs, but he made his mark when he was drafted to replace Joao Saldanha as Brazil coach just months before the 1970 Mexico World Cup.

He stayed on until 1974, taking Brazil to fourth place in West Germany.

He was an assistant to Parreira in 1994, when Brazil won their fourth title, and in 2006, when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals. And he was also in charge in 1998 when Brazil lost 3-0 to hosts France in the final.

Zagallo retired from the game in 2006.

Separately, the CBF has announced that interim coach Fernando Diniz will no longer be in charge of Brazil.

Sao Paulo coach Dorival Junior is now reportedly being considered for the job after Carlo Ancelotti signed a contract extension with Real Madrid. REUTERS, AFP