Chicago Bulls shock Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves rally to beat Miami Heat

LOS ANGELES – The Philadelphia 76ers forgot the basics, were “a half step behind” and that proved costly in their National Basketball Association (NBA) home clash on Dec 18.

Although Philadelphia star Joel Embiid had a 40-point double-double, the Chicago Bulls withstood all of that to snap the Sixers’ six-game winning streak with a 108-104 victory.

Coby White scored 24 points and Nikola Vucevic added 23 for the Bulls, who saw a 12-point lead to start the fourth quarter whittled to one point on Tyrese Maxey’s three-pointer with 33.2 seconds remaining.

DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 15 points, drained a trio of free-throws to give Chicago some breathing room, and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid came up empty on two possessions in the waning seconds.

Embiid added 14 rebounds to notch his 11th straight game of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, but the Sixers could not maintain the momentum after racing to a 16-4 lead in the opening minutes.

“I think we kind of forgot our fundamentals,” the Cameroonian centre said.

“I thought we made a pretty good run. We came back in the game... we had opportunities, we came back. We fought. Just came up short.”

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse was more scathing in his assessment.

“We were just a half step behind on some stuff and they beat us to some rebounds,” he said.

“Some of our defensive stuff, while good at times, wasn’t good enough on others. And we just didn’t get enough good enough individual performances around the horn that we’ve been getting.”

With the loss, the Sixers remain third in the Eastern Conference on 18-8, behind the Boston Celtics (20-5) and the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7).

Western Conference leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied late for a 112-108 victory over the Heat in Miami to match Boston for best record in the league.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 for the Timberwolves, who tightened the defensive screws in the second half to overcome an early 17-point deficit.

Down by six going into the final period, Minnesota took the lead on Michael Conley’s three-pointer with 8:37 to play.

Miami edged ahead again before Naz Reid’s turnaround shot gave the Wolves a one-point advantage and they did not trail again.