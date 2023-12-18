Klay Thompson scores 28 to lead Golden State Warriors past Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND – Klay Thompson scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 118-114 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Dec 17.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting off the bench as Golden State posted back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov 1 and 3. The victory was also just the sixth in the past 18 games for the Warriors.

Last season, Wiggins missed 22 games to tend to his sick father and he has struggled this season, prompting Kerr to leave him out of the Warriors starting line-up.

Said Thompson of Wiggins: “He did a little bit of everything. Rebounded, hit threes, played above the rim. That’s the Wigs we love.”

His coach Steve Kerr added: “That looked like vintage Andrew... That’s the guy I know. He was aggressive. Took shots that were there. Attacked. Made some good passes. I thought Andrew was just absolutely brilliant.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 12 for Golden State, who beat the Trail Blazers for the eighth time in the past nine meetings.

Golden State star Stephen Curry scored just seven points and missed all eight of his three-point attempts to see his NBA record of 268 consecutive games with at least one three come to an end. He was two of 12 overall.

Said Kerr: “We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night. It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about.

“Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help.”

Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Portland, who dropped their seventh straight game. Anfernee Simons added 24 points after going scoreless in the first half.

Scoot Henderson had 14 points, Shaedon Sharpe scored 12 and Toumani Camara had 11 for the Trail Blazers.

Portland never led in the contest but trailed 113-111 after Sharpe converted a three-point play with 39.1 seconds left.

Golden State’s Chris Paul answered with a 12-foot baseline jumper to make it a four-point margin with 20.9 seconds to play. Simons responded with a three-point play to bring the Trail Blazers within one with 14.7 seconds remaining.

Curry split two free throws with six seconds left. Deandre Ayton collected the rebound and passed the ball to Sharpe, who was called for a charging foul as he slammed into Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski with 0.6 seconds left.

Podziemski was fouled with 0.3 seconds remaining and made two free throws to sew it up as the Warriors halted a seven-game road losing streak. REUTERS