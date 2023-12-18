Boston Celtics drop Orlando Magic to stay perfect at home, Milwaukee Bucks shoot down Houston Rockets

LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics improved their perfect National Basketball Association (NBA) home record to 14-0 and Kristaps Porzingis warned blemishes to that impressive run will come only if visiting teams have a “special night” at TD Garden.

That was not the case for the Orlando Magic on Dec 17 as Jaylen Brown keyed a fourth-quarter surge that saw the Celtics pull away for a 114-97 victory.

Said Porzingis: “For a visiting team to come into this building and beat us, it’s got to be a special night for them and we totally believe that.”

Brown scored 17 of his 31 points in the final period to help the Celtics, who led by nine through three quarters, push their lead to as many as 23.

“When my three-ball is going in, I don’t think there’s anything anybody can do,” said the 27-year-old forward, who was five from eight from three-point range, including three from four in the final quarter.

“I’m going to be aggressive getting to the basket, which everybody knows I want to do. When that three-ball is going in at a high clip, it makes it tough (to guard me).”

The Celtics shot close to 50 per cent from behind the arc, scoring 17 of 36 treys. The Magic were 11 from 36.

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Porzingis added 15 points and 10 rebounds on his return from a one-game absence.

The Celtics withstood a 36-point, 10-rebound performance from Orlando’s Paolo Banchero to beat the Magic for the second time in three days.

Jalen Suggs (13 points) was the only other player to score in double figures for the visitors, who made just 38.2 per cent of their shots.

Said Banchero: “They’re very hard to stop when the three-ball is going in like it was today.”

Stung by that defeat on Dec 15, the Magic raced to an early 10-point lead, but the Celtics turned the tide in the second quarter and never trailed after the break.

Said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla: “I think we’re starting to play what I would call Celtic basketball. From a mentality standpoint, from a toughness standpoint, from defensive standpoint and identity.”

His opposite number Jamahl Mosley, meanwhile, said: “We competed, we’re growing. Those are great things and that’s the truth. The reality is these guys are not happy about not getting the game because they feel they’re at a good level of basketball and we can compete against the best teams.”

Brown, who added five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block, said his fourth-quarter burst was just a matter of falling into a rhythm.

He said: “I’m a do-whatever-our-team-needs kind of guy. First quarter, fourth quarter, it don’t matter, I just take advantage of the opportunities I get.”