Milwaukee Bucks cruise past Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers thump Charlotte Hornets

LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers have demonstrated why they are Eastern Conference contenders, as they posted blowout National Basketball Association (NBA) wins on Dec 16, with the Bucks handing the hapless Detroit Pistons their 23rd straight defeat, 146-114.

Damian Lillard scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 31 off the bench and Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee coasted to an easy victory despite the absence of Khris Middleton and ailing Malik Beasley.

The Bucks out-scored the Pistons 43-20 in the first quarter, and Detroit did not manage to get the deficit below 18 points the rest of the way.

“I thought our entire team had the right approach coming into this game, taking care of business early,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said after watching his team put up 81 points in the first half.

“As you can never judge a team on their record. I think they’ve got a lot of talent on that (Detroit) team.

“And I thought our leaders were leaders tonight. There was no messing around. I thought that in the locker room, there was a seriousness before the game.”

The result meant that the Bucks and the Sixers, who beat the Charlotte Hornets 135-82, are on a 18-7 win-loss record, behind the leading Boston Celtics (19-5).

Despite Griffin’s warning about Detroit (2-24), Portis felt that the Bucks were simply superior.

He said: “Sometimes those games can be trap games where like, I don’t like to say it, but you kind of just play down to the level of who you’re playing.

“You kind of take your foot off the gas and kind of relax and let them hang around the whole game, and in the fourth quarter it’s a tight game and you try to turn it on.

“But I like how we kind of started from the jump, jumped on them early and kind of controlled the game throughout.”

Cade Cunningham scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 for Detroit, but the misery continued for a Pistons team on a franchise-record losing run.

“We can’t afford to start games without the grit and toughness that we display at times,” their coach Monty Williams said. “We just haven’t been consistent with it.”

Detroit are now closing in on the longest single-season losing streak in league history of 26 straight defeats – a dubious mark shared by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Sixers.

The current Philadelphia side, fueled by 42 points and 15 rebounds from reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, crushed the Hornets in Charlotte.