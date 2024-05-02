Boston Celtics incinerate Miami Heat to clinch series

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla believes every game is different, and his team had not been affected by last season’s loss to the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals.

The result of that mindset?

A crushing 118-84 home thrashing of the Heat on May 1 to complete an emphatic 4-1 series victory and book their place in the second round of this campaign’s NBA play-offs.

The post-season top seeds – who lost 4-3 to Miami and failed to make the NBA Finals last season – avenged that loss in spectacular fashion with a one-sided wire-to-wire rout at the TD Garden.

“I don’t really worry about what happened last year,” Mazzulla said.

“At the end of the day I liked how we approached the series, regardless of who we were playing.

“It had an intentionality to it, had attention to detail, and had a consistent physicality. And that’s the most important thing, regardless of who we’re playing. We wake up tomorrow and we’ve got to do it again versus another team.”

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White contributed 25 points apiece to lead the scoring for Boston, who barely noticed the absence of the injured Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics threw down the gauntlet in the first quarter, racking up a whopping 41 points to open up a commanding 18-point advantage.

They extended that lead to 22 points by half-time, and kept up the pressure in the third quarter to lead 98-66 heading into the final frame.

Mazzulla could afford to rest his frontline players for the fourth period with the game effectively won against an injury-hit Miami team missing Jimmy Butler and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

White’s 25-point haul included five three-pointers while Jayson Tatum added 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Sam Hauser added 17 points off the bench while Jrue Holiday also cracked double figures with 10 points.