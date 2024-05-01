Tyrese Maxey magic fires Philadelphia 76ers past NY Knicks, as Milwaukee Bucks stay alive

NEW YORK – Tyrese Maxey was so passionate that he was shouting some things that “his grandma probably wouldn’t like”, but the Philadelphia 76ers would love him after he helped to stun the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime.

On April 30, the 23-year-old guard produced a 46-point gem in New York as the Sixers kept their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-off hopes alive.

Maxey led his team back from the brink of defeat in the fourth quarter with a late burst of scoring before dominating in overtime to ensure a Game 6 back in Philadelphia.

The Knicks, leading the best-of-seven first-round series 3-1 heading into the game, had looked poised to clinch after Jalen Brunson helped the second seeds take a six-point lead with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Maxey drained a three-pointer from 24 feet and then hit a stunning 34-footer from the logo with nine seconds left to send a pulsating duel into overtime.

It looked as if the Knicks had reclaimed the initiative after Brunson scored five points to give New York a five-point lead before a raucous Madison Square Garden.

Yet Maxey and NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid had other ideas, launching a 9-0 run to give the Sixers a 106-102 advantage. New York pegged it back to 106-106 but the Sixers regrouped and pulled clear again to seal victory.

“Season on the line, we fought for 53 minutes and never gave up,” Maxey said.

“Even when we were down late... guys still went out there and made plays – that was big time.”

A pumped-up Maxey could be seen roaring in defiance after helping the Sixers take the game to overtime.

“I was saying some things that my grandma probably wouldn’t like,” he added.

“I’m a happy guy but I absolutely hate losing.”

Maxey’s 46-point haul included seven three-pointers while Embiid posted a triple-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris added 19 points for the Sixers while Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 14.

Brunson led New York’s scoring with 40 points while Josh Hart had 18 and O.G. Anunoby 17.

“It was a tough way to lose because you get up six, eight and then we had a couple turnovers and we’ve got to just be better,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“Play tougher with the lead, use good judgement. Fourth quarter is different, understand the difference. So we can do better and we will.”