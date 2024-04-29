Minnesota Timberwolves sweep Suns out of NBA play-offs as LA Clippers, NY Knicks win

WASHINGTON – The Minnesota Timberwolves, powered by 40 points from Anthony Edwards, swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns out of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs on April 28, reaching the second round for the first time in 20 years with a 122-116 Game 4 victory.

The Timberwolves withstood a combined 72 points from Devin Booker and Durant to become the first team to reach the second round.

They will face either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers, with the reigning champion Nuggets leading that series 3-1.

With a chance to reach the second round for just the second time in franchise history, the 22-year-old Edwards shook off a slow start that saw him score nine points in the first half.

“I knew what was at stake. I came out, like, man, I got nine points, there’s no way we can win this game if I don’t get myself going and put my team on my back. And we came out with the win,” Edwards told broadcaster TNT.

His teammate Rudy Gobert said: “We’ve watched him grow, evolve as a leader, as a player, as a man. It’s been fun.”

Booker scored 49 points and two-time NBA champion Durant added 33 in a game that featured 23 lead changes – with neither team leading by more than six points.

It was a bitter end to the season for Phoenix, who had high hopes of a deep play-off run after bringing in Bradley Beal to join Durant and Booker in a “Big Three” in Arizona.

Said Suns coach Frank Vogel: “Their whole team created a lot of problems for us. “The role players, the stars. Anthony Edwards is a special, special talent. And their bigs played really well.”

In Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers survived an epic Mavericks comeback bid, squandering a 31-point lead but holding on for a 116-111 victory that tied their Western Conference series at 2-2.

Paul George scored 26 of his 33 points in the first half to help the Clippers build their big advantage despite the injury absence of Kawhi Leonard.

James Harden scored 15 of his 33 in the fourth quarter, when Dallas – led by the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic – threatened to match the biggest comeback win in NBA play-off history.

Irving scored 40 points for Dallas, including a driving lay-up through traffic with 2:14 to play that gave the Mavs their first lead since the first quarter at 104-103.

Doncic delivered a triple-double of 29 points plus 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but in the waning minutes it was George, Harden and the Clippers who came through.

“I just got to help him more,” Doncic said of Irving. “I feel like I’m letting him down, so I got to be there. I got to help him more. He’s given everything that he has, and he’s been amazing for us the whole series.”