Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid confirms he’s battling Bell’s palsy

PHILADELPHIA – National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid poured in a career playoff-high 50 points to propel the Philadelphia 76ers to a much-needed win over the New York Knicks on April 25, then confirmed that he is playing through Bell’s palsy.

Reports surfaced on the same day that the Cameroon-born star had been treated for the past week for the condition, which causes weakness in the muscles of the face.

Asked about it after the Sixers’ 125-114 home victory over the Knicks, which cut the deficit in their Eastern Conference play-off series to 2-1, Embiid said he had been dealing with it since before their play-in clash with the Miami Heat.

“I think it started a day or two before the Miami game,” said Embiid, adding that he suffered migraines as well as the muscle weakness that particularly affects his left eye and mouth.

“Yes, it’s pretty annoying,” added the centre, who wore sunglasses as he spoke to reporters after the game.

“My left side of my face, my mouth and my eye. It’s been tough. But I’m not a quitter. It’s unfortunate, that’s the way I look at it. But it’s not an excuse – got to keep pushing.”

The cause of Bell’s palsy is not known. It is thought to be the result of swelling and irritation of the nerve that controls the affected muscles, and some believe it could be a reaction triggered by a viral infection.

Symptoms usually start to improve within weeks, and most recover fully within six months.

“With the conversations that I’ve had, it could be weeks, it could be months,” Embiid said, adding that he did not like “when my mouth is looking the other way”.

It is just the latest health concern for the Cameroonian, who had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee in February. He returned earlier in April to bolster the Sixers’ play-off push.

Philadelphia had dropped the first two games of their best-of-seven first-round series at Madison Square Garden, with Embiid defiantly insisting they were the “better team” and would right the ship at home.

He made sure they did, connecting on 13 of 19 shots, including five of seven from three-point range and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points and 13 assists. Josh Hart scored 20 points but Game 2 hero Donte DiVincenzo had just five and the Sixers will have a chance to level the series on April 28.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic compiled 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets moved one win away from the Western Conference semi-finals with a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aaron Gordon added 29 points with 15 rebounds as the Nuggets grabbed a 3-0 lead.

Jamal Murray scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Denver extend their winning streak over the Lakers to 11 games.

“It’s fun to win games,” Porter said.

“I don’t think anybody besides the media looks at the 11 (straight victories). But it’s not easy to beat this team. Last game, coming back from 20 points, we had to scratch and claw. So it’s not easy. But of course we like winning, and the more times we can win the better.”

Back in the East, Paolo Banchero collected 31 points and 14 rebounds to fuel host Orlando past Cleveland 121-83 in Game 3 of their series.