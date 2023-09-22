Asian Games: Singapore table tennis teams stopped by India again

Zeng would show similar resolve as she saved two match points to beat Batra 3-2 (11-3, 3-11, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10), but Mukherjee’s unique rubber was too much for Zhou as she prevailed 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5).

India will win the group barring a shock loss to Nepal on Saturday, when the round of 16 draw will be made.

As runners-up, Singapore will meet a group winner, making their task harder to at least match their quarter-final finish in 2018.

National women’s coach Jing Junhong said: “Of course, it is a pity not to have won, but I’m pleased, and not disappointed, because our players performed well today.

“We just lacked that bit of quality against opponents who play with anti-spin and pimpled rubbers, we tried to prepare for this with our sparring partners but it cannot be exactly the same.

“We knew we were going to be in for a tough fight, so whoever we face next, I just want our players to give their best, be proactive and show what they are capable of.”

In the cavernous 6,000-capacity, nine-table arena, a pocket of fans chanted the name of Hong Kong’s Wong Chun-ting, while trademark shouts of “cholei” from Japan’s Tomakazu Harimoto filled the air.

But there was no doubt who the main attraction was, as raucous cheers were reserved for local heroines – Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng – who made light work of Kazakhstan with a 3-0 in Group A.

The hall came to life again as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin appeared, only to be turned away twice from Table 1, which had to be sanitised and tidied before they were allowed in. They easily beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 to seal top spot in Group A.

Later in the day, Singapore’s men, who had beaten Tajikistan 3-0 earlier, took on the Indians. World No. 65 Izaac Quek got off to a flying start but eventually fell 3-1 (5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9) to 107th-ranked Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

World No. 116 Koen Pang suffered the same fate against Harmeet Desai, recovering from 2-0 down before losing 3-2 (12-10, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5).

World No. 180 Clarence Chew cut the deficit with a 3-1 (13-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-5) win over the bandanna-sporting world No. 111 Sharath Achanta, before Pang lost 3-1 (11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6) to Gnanasekaran.