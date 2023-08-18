Young table tennis team look to surprise again at Asian Games

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Table Tennis Association’s proud run of winning a medal at every Asian Games since the turn of the millennium will be put to a stern test as it continues to make its transition from China-born athletes to focus more on its home-grown talents.

At STTA’s media day at its Toa Payoh headquarters on Friday, it unveiled its Hangzhou Asian Games squad, which feature Clarence Chew, Koen Pang, Izaac Quek, Beh Kun Ting and Lucas Tan for the men’s team, and Zeng Jian, Goi Rui Xuan, Wong Xin Ru, Zhou Jingyi and Ser Lin Qian for the women’s team.

Tan replaces Ethan Poh, which is the only change to the team that regained Asean dominance when they won four out of seven gold medals during the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The squad’s average age of 21.5 years. Chew, 27, is the only member with Asiad experience having played in Incheon, South Korea in 2014, while Zeng, 26, is the sole China-born player in the team.

While STTA president Poh Li San is “optimistic” about continuing the fine streak, she did not set a medal target.

She said: “The upcoming challenge is not easy, as we are set to compete against the best from Asia. However, I am optimistic about our chances, and I have complete confidence that our paddlers will strive to do their best for Singapore.”

The Republic won its first Asian Games table tennis medal at the second Asiad in Indonesia in 1962, when Lim Wai Sheng, Lim Jin Choon, Goh Soo Nam and Sim Poh Lin claimed a men’s team bronze.

Singapore had to wait 40 years for its next Asian Games table tennis medal, with Jiawei, Jing Junhong, Zhang Xueling and Tan Paey Fern winning a women’s team bronze before Li added a women’s singles bronze in South Korea.

In all, Singapore table tennis has contributed two silver and nine bronze medals at the Asian Games, with Yu Mengyu claiming a women’s singles bronze in Jakarta at the last edition in 2018.

With world-class opponents from hosts China, Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei in the mix, another medal looks to be a tall order, but the Singaporeans are up for the challenge.

Zeng, who won a breakthrough SEA Games women’s singles gold in May, said that they need to “take the game to the stronger players”.

She added: “I didn’t expect to be the SEA Games women’s singles champion, but I fought hard and accomplished it. I will take the same mentality to the Asiad.”

Quek, who won the men’s singles, doubles and team gold at the SEA Games, is also adopting an underdog mentality at the continental Games, and taking inspiration from Yu and Iran’s Norshad Alamein who won the women’s and men’s singles bronze in 2018 despite being ranked 47th and 94th respectively then.

The 17-year-old said: “Such results motivate me and show that a podium finish is possible.”

The national players will maintain a packed schedule ahead of the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asiad. They had just completed a one-month training camp in Taiwan and will fly to the Czech Republic on Sunday to play in the Aug 22-27 WTT Feeder Olomouc.

They will then compete in the Sept 3-10 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, and remain in South Korea for a one-week training camp with the Hangchon Academy in Daejeon until Aug 18 before heading to China.

National women’s team coach Jing Junhong said: “I won’t talk about medals but I feel we are on the up... For a team comprising debutantes, I hope they can play with no fear and create some upsets to instil more confidence in their development trajectory.”

National men’s team coach Gao Ning added: “It will be a good learning experience for our young team and I want them to play to their potential and produce some exciting matches and surprises.”