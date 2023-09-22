Asian Games profile: Paddle to the mettle

An ancient Chinese tale tells of a race among animals, with the sequence they finished determining the 12-year zodiac cycle’s order. First came the rat, then the ox, the tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. At the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Singapore’s 431-strong contingent will also be racing for honours.

The Straits Times features 12 athletes, each corresponding to one of the animals of the Chinese zodiac. To wrap up the series, David Lee talks to table tennis player Clarence Chew.

It doesn’t feel that long ago when you were a 14-year-old boy playing for Singapore at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games before representing the senior team at 15. But you are now the oldest and most experienced player in the men’s team at 27. How has your mentality changed over the years?

It really does feel like a blink of an eye from when I first joined the team, looking up to my older teammates while learning from them during training sessions and being excited to compete together.

Now, the roles have reversed and I feel the responsibility to uphold the standards of my seniors from before, to lead and set a good example both on and off the court for those after me with all the years of experience I’ve gained.

You have been training and travelling frequently from a young age. Do you feel you missed out on a regular childhood and is there anything you would have changed?

Embarking on this path definitely comes with many sacrifices and I was prepared for that.

There have been countless times I’ve missed out on fun and social occasions... However, the experience of being an athlete, doing what I love and am good at, while being able to travel and open my eyes to so many different parts and cultures of the world are also things I’ve never regretted.

You have played and won matches at all the major Games you are eligible for – Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympics, SEA Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics. What do these Games mean to you?

Major multi-sports events are always the ones I especially look forward to, as they give me the most adrenaline while competing. It is a chance to represent Singapore at the highest regional or international level, so all the more there is the desire to achieve good results to make the nation proud.

Being able to mingle and be among the world’s best athletes, not just from table tennis, is also an eye-opening experience.

What are the things that have to be in place, both practically and mentally, for you to produce a good performance?

Besides the usual technical and tactical preparations we go through on court every day, along with good conditioning, sleep and recovery, the most important thing is to be mentally strong and ready.

This means not having fear even if it’s against a higher-ranked opponent, reacting and adjusting quickly when things are not going smoothly, focusing on every point and not to be affected by external factors or unexpected situations.

Tell us something outsiders may not know about your sport?

Table tennis is not as simple as just hitting the ball across the table. We have to combine power and agility with split-second reactions and precise timing to execute a good stroke. There is also the added element of spin and ball trajectory which makes it a very unpredictable sport.

But finding solutions and adjusting techniques and tactics accordingly during each point is what I find interesting.

These Asian Games will be hosted by ping pong powerhouse China. From your understanding, why is China so good at the sport?

I’ve been to China for training often since I was young, so I’ve had many first-hand experience on how their regimen and atmosphere is like over there.

Not only do they have a large talent pool which makes it very competitive, but also many of them live and breathe table tennis. Their sessions are also very demanding and of high standard so it comes as no surprise that they are usually both technically and tactically superior to many others.

In a sport where there are individual and team events, you are partners but also rivals with your younger and higher-ranked national tea-mates like Izaac Quek and Koen Pang. What are the dynamics like?

Competition for places within the team is normal, but this can bring out the best of us. As much as we are rivals, we still maintain a positive relationship and we can bond over many topics outside of table tennis like video games, so I wouldn’t say there is any tension as we are all working towards the same goals.

In what ways do you resemble your Chinese zodiac animal – the pig?

I can relate to characteristics like a carefree and easygoing personality, being hardworking and diligent, being very focused on certain targets and goals while also being able to stay calm in most situations... and not to mention chubby and cute?

FACTFILE

Name: Clarence Chew

Age: 27

Asian Games events: Table tennis men’s team, men’s doubles and mixed doubles

Achievements:

- Commonwealth Games men’s team gold (2014) and silver (2022), men’s doubles and mixed doubles bronze (both in 2022)

- SEA Games men’s team gold (2013, 2015, 2023) and men’s doubles gold (2021); 16 SEA Games medals