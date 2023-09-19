Asian Games landmark for e-sports fires Olympic dreams

NEW DELHI – E-Sports’ debut as a medal event at the Asian Games starting this week will change attitudes and be a promising step towards Olympic recognition at last, gamers and experts say.
Gaming was a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games but gold medals will be up for grabs this time in Hangzhou in seven different games – EA Sports FC, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2 and Street Fighter V.
For Mayank Prajapati, India’s medal hope in the Street Fighter game, the Asian Games opening on Saturday will mark how far he and e-Sports have come as he recalled how his father would beat him for playing video games.
“I played my first game in the late 1990s at an arcade machine at a market with the two rupees I had,” the 33-year-old said. “It was my first exposure with Street Fighter and I fell in love with the game.
“I got addicted and often lied to my parents, saying ‘I am going for tuition’, but spent hours playing.”
Now a 3D designer, he remembered how his father once tracked him down out playing video games at night.
“I got a lot of scolding... I think I got beaten up,” laughed Prajapati.
His tale is a familiar one among gamers from different countries.
Kim Gwan-woo, who will represent South Korea also in Street Fighter V, said: “My parents absolutely hated me playing video games. But I think they will be very happy if I actually win a medal.”
South Korea, together with hosts China, are expected to be the dominant force in e-Sports at the Games.
There will likely be bumper crowds at the futuristic-looking China Hangzhou E-Sports Centre – a far cry from players slinking off to dingy arcades against their parents’ wishes.
Its inclusion at the Games is a milestone in its quest for recognition as a “real” sport, said Professor Kang of Shingu College, who was one of the first generation of Korean professional gamers.
Lokesh Suji, vice-president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, also called the Asian Games a significant step towards the ultimate goal.
“The dream will eventually be realised once it gets included into the Olympics as a fully-fledged medal sport,” said Suji, also director of the E-Sports Federation of India.
But even though the International Olympic Committee officially recognised e-Sports as a sport in 2017, there is currently no plan to include video games in the Olympic programme.
One stumbling block is the type of games which would be included because the promotion of violence goes against Olympic values, so that immediately rules out some popular e-Sports titles.
Gamers, however, say that e-Sports at the Asian Games will nevertheless result in more fans, players and recognition.
Sanindhiya Malik, 21, who is in the Indian team for the League of Legends, used to pretend to be studying on his computer when in actual fact he was competing online.
“Sometimes during a tournament I had to hide from my parents and play,” Malik said.
“But after I graduated to representing India, my parents have noticed the recognition that this game can give me.” AFP