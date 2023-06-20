When is an e-sport not an e-sport? Olympic event puzzles gamers

SINGAPORE – E-sports has long been derided as “not a real sport”. But now, an Olympic-organised event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real e-sports.

Many long-time backers of big-money digital contests, which are edging their way towards elite-level recognition, are puzzled by the choice of games at the inaugural Olympics Esports Week that kicks off in Singapore on Thursday.

Instead of well-established gaming titles, it will feature 10 simulated sports, among them archery, baseball, chess and taekwondo.

Aficionados are concerned with the choice of virtual sports – that is, digital recreations of real-world events – rather than e-sports, which are essentially video games played at an elite competitive level.

With popular video games such as Counter Strike and DOTA 2, e-sports has been booming over the past decade.

It has penetrated pop culture and social media, its tournaments filling stadiums and pulling millions of online viewers.

Matthew Woods from e-sports marketing agency AFK said the disappointment over the Olympics Esports Week “spawned from the fact that none of the games selected were games that anybody in the industry really considered to be e-sports”.

Malaysian professional e-sports coach Khairul Azman Mohamad Sharif agreed, saying he found the list baffling.

“I don’t think these sports games should be highlighted at the competition compared to top e-sports games, considering these types of sports are already physically contested,” he said.

The only saving grace for some is that the shooting event will involve the globally loved Fortnite, but in a version without its kill-or-be-killed “Battle Royale” mode.

That modification is because the International Olympic Council (IOC) cannot feature titles that go against Olympic values, so a lot of popular video games with violence are out.

The IOC officially recognised e-sports as a sport in 2017 and has been in discussions with industry players about inclusion on the most prestigious stage.