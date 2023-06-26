E-sports out of Olympics for now, IOC focuses on virtual, simulated sports

SINGAPORE – Virtual taekwondo, sailing and tennis could feature in an Olympic Games as soon as 2028 after a successful run at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week, though their more traditional e-sports counterparts look set to miss out.

The event at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, which ended on Sunday, left some members of the e-sports fraternity puzzled for omitting big gaming titles such as Dota 2 and League of Legends, which have been a key part of the burgeoning e-sports and gaming industry.

Instead, the competition featured 10 virtual and simulated sports, including archery, baseball, and cycling. It did feature a Gran Turismo 7 motorsport event and the shooting competition was contested in Fortnite, an online video game.

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) planning to make the Olympic Esports Week an annual event, the organisation’s sports director Kit McConnell told The Straits Times that there is a possibility for virtual sports to eventually become part of the Summer Olympic programme. However, he stressed that e-sports would not be a part of it.

He said: “At the moment we’re not looking at e-sports themselves being in the Olympic programme, we see it as having its own identity and its own property as we’ve seen here and that gives a real identity to it.

“There is the possibility for the physical virtual sports like cycling to be open in the Olympic programme and that will be a decision for Los Angeles 2028 that we will make after Paris.

“But we see overall, e-sports having its own identity and event moving forward within the Olympics movement.”

Athletes who took part in last week’s event welcomed the possible inclusion of virtual sports in the Olympics.

South Africa’s James Barnes of Team Fuego, who won the cycling competition, said: “This is the start of it, this is the catalyst and it’s the first step. Having this event is already an acknowledgement by the IOC so this is the natural progression of the potential of sport. If it starts now, hopefully it carries on.”

While e-sports looks set to miss out on the Olympic roster, the community hopes to stay involved in the movement.

At the Olympic Esports Week, which attracted 20,000 attendees over the four-day event, exhibition matches for games like Street Fighter 6 proved popular with the crowd at Suntec City.

Japanese competitior Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi believes that the inclusion of these games in events backed by the IOC can only be beneficial for the gaming community.

The 37-year-old, a three-time Evolution Championship Series (EVO) champion, said: “I find this kind of event is very valuable for us because fighting games right now is not accepted by everybody. But by having this kind of exhibition in this kind of event, it can appeal to other people and have a far-reaching (impact).”