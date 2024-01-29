Woodlands Checkpoint expansion work to start in 2025, first phase to be completed by 2032

SINGAPORE - Work to expand the Woodlands Checkpoint to five times its current size will begin in 2025, and the first phase, comprising an extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre and Bukit Timah Expressway, is targeted to be completed progressively from 2028.

Afterwards, the Old Woodlands Checkpoint will be demolished and integrated with the extension, which is expected to be fully operational by 2032, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Jan 29.

ICA said it plans to redevelop the Woodlands Checkpoint in several phases over the next 10 to 15 years, including through land reclamation which will be done by JTC Corporation, the government agency overseeing Singapore’s industrial spaces.

The expansion work will not disrupt operations at the checkpoint.

After conducting feasibility and technical studies to determine the amount of land needed to meet future needs, ICA said it assessed that the land needs for the redevelopment “can only be met through land acquisition and land reclamation”.

Responding to questions from The Straits Times, an ICA spokesman said the planned area of the redeveloped checkpoint, including the existing facility, is about 95ha, or the size of 88 football fields.

Reclamation work is tentatively scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024 and is estimated to be completed by 2029.

ICA said the work will start after the reclamation plans are finalised and after considering feedback on an environmental impact assessment report.

JTC conducted an environmental impact assessment to assess the potential impact of the proposed work.

The report had recommended measures that can be put in place to reduce the impact on the environment, ICA said.

“Based on the report’s findings, we do not expect any major environmental concerns arising from the works,” said the authority.

ST has asked JTC for more information.

The redevelopment efforts come as the volume of travellers at Woodlands Checkpoint returned to pre-Covid-19 levels of about 300,000 travellers daily. This number is often higher during long weekends and holidays, ICA noted.

It is up from about 230,000 travellers a day in 2000. The number of travellers passing through the Woodlands Checkpoint, one of three land checkpoints in Singapore, is projected to reach 400,000 a day by 2050.