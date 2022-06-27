Marsiling HDB flats' acquisition: Little to no top-ups for new replacement flats

SINGAPORE - Home owners in the nine Housing Board blocks in Marsiling that are set to be acquired by the Government will need little to no top-ups for new replacement units if they pick the same flat type - though they will have to settle for a smaller floor area.

It was announced last month that Blocks 210 to 218 in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will make way for an expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint.

The owners of the 732 affected flats will be offered the same benefits as those under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), including compensation based on the market value of their units and the option to buy a new replacement flat in nearby Woodlands Street 13 with a fresh 99-year lease.

According to a brochure given to residents and seen by The Straits Times, the estimated selling prices of the replacement units are lower than the compensation that owners are expected to get across all flat types.

For instance, five-room flat owners will get between $437,600 and $550,900, and will be able to buy a replacement five-room unit for between $405,000 and $502,000.

One downside, however, is that the new five-room flats are smaller at 110 sq m, down from the 118 sq m of existing five-room units.

Housewife Saniah Dasmin, 63, who has been living in her five-room unit in Block 215 for the last 25 years, said she is reassured by the prices stated in the brochure.

"I'm wondering if I'll get to make some profit that I can keep but I don't think that's possible. To me, as long as I don't have to pay more money for the new flat, I'm happy because we will still have to fork out some money to do renovation and downsize some of our big appliances like the fridge," she noted.

Madam Saniah said she may opt for a four-room replacement unit.

The nine blocks were completed between 1980 and 1986 - which makes them between 36 and 42 years old - and have a mix of three-, four- and five-room flats.

About 1,100 replacement flats will be built in Woodlands Street 13, about a 10-minute walk from Marsiling MRT station, and work should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Eligible flat owners will receive a Sers grant of up to $30,000 to buy a replacement flat.

They will also get a $10,000 removal allowance, as well as have their stamp and legal fees for their next purchase covered.

Owners who do not wish to take up a replacement unit can choose to sell their flats on the open market.