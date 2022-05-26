Woodlands Checkpoint expansion, replacement flats for Marsiling residents: 4 key points

SINGAPORE - Nine Housing Board blocks in Marsiling Crescent/Lane will be acquired by the HDB to make way for a further expansion of the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The expansion is needed to better alleviate traffic, and in anticipation of an increase in traffic volume, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, HDB and Singapore Land Authority said in a press conference on Thursday (May 26).

Here are four things to know about the expansion:

1. Woodlands Checkpoint to be redeveloped

It will have greater automation and flexi-lanes, which can either clear cars or motorcycles. Travel time will be four times faster.

The expansion also aims to reduce congestion on roads surrounding the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine facility.

Security checks will be conducted away from the main parts of the checkpoint to mitigate security risks, such as vehicular improvised explosive device incidents.

2. New replacement flats in Woodlands Street 13

Blocks 210 to 218 Marsiling Crescent/Lane - comprising 732 sold flats and 53 rental flats, one rental kiosk, six rental shops and one rental eating house - will be acquired.

Residents will have to move out by the second quarter of 2028.

New replacement flats, with a fresh 99-year lease, will be located in Woodlands Street 13, about a 10-minute walk from Marsiling MRT station.

Construction of the replacement flats, comprising 1,103 units in five blocks of 23 to 24 storeys, will commence in the third quarter of next year and is estimated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.