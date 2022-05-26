Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded, 9 HDB blocks in Marsiling will be acquired

SINGAPORE - The Woodlands Checkpoint will be expanded, in a move that will see nine Housing Board blocks nearby acquired.

Blocks 210 to 218 at Marsiling Crescent/Lane will be acquired as part of the massive redevelopment and expansion.

HDB said this covers 732 sold flats, 53 rental flats, one rental kiosk, six rental shops and one rental eating house.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) which announced updated plans for the checkpoint on Thursday (May 26), said the expansion will address traffic congestion and meet a projected 40 per cent increase in traffic volumes by 2050.

In 2017, the ICA had said that the land checkpoint would be expanded to take in the Old Woodlands Town Centre.

The checkpoint has to be extended further, the authority said on Thursday, noting that travel volume at Woodlands has returned to more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during weekends with the full reopening of land borders since April 1.

Traffic volume is expected to return to the daily average of 300,000 travellers soon, and continue to increase thereafter, it added.

"If the overall capacity is not increased, the travel time for vehicular traffic could increase by more than 60 to 70 per cent during peak periods by 2050," ICA said.

In a media briefing, ICA's Deputy Commissioner Hsu Sin Yun said: "The main aim of this extension of Woodlands Checkpoint is to bring the clearance time during peak hours from the 60 minutes pre-Covid to 15 minutes eventually, even considering the increase in traffic that we project coming to the Checkpoint."