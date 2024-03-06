Woman taken to hospital after car skids into Bukit Batok canal

A photo of the accident shows at least three canal railings in the canal near the car. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 10:06 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 09:45 PM

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital on March 6 after the car she was driving skidded into a canal in Bukit Batok.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 towards Bukit Batok West Central at about 3.25pm.

Some photos of the accident show a black Mazda car – with its boot and door open – partially submerged in water in the canal amid the rain. Another photo shows at least three canal railings in the canal near the car.

The car is believed to have skidded, said the police, adding that the driver was conscious when taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident near Block 315 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 3.30pm.

A black Mazda car - with its boot and door open - was seen partially submerged in water in the canal. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER

The woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

