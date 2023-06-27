Man dies after car falls into canal along PIE on Monday morning

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at 4.53am on Monday. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Updated
30 min ago
Published
50 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 55-year-old man was found dead after his car skidded and fell into a canal on Monday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at 4.53am on Monday.

It had skidded along the Pan Island Expressway towards Tuas at the slip road entering the Central Expressway in the direction of the city.

Dashcam footage shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows traffic being redirected to the left-most lane, with multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene and found the car overturned and partially submerged in the canal near the slip road.

It deployed divers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) to conduct a search operation in the water, with the driver needing to be extricated from his seat.

He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

The police are investigating.

More On This Topic
3-month-old among five people taken to hospital after accident on CTE
3 taken to hospital after accident on PIE near Toa Payoh

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top