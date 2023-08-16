Skidding car ends up in Bukit Batok canal, driver taken to hospital

Video footage on social media shows a black hatchback upside down in a canal while several individuals tend to the driver. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving skidded and fell into a canal in Bukit Batok on Wednesday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok Street 32 at 9.35am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a person, believed to be the driver, was found trapped in the canal. After he was rescued, he was taken to the National University Hospital while conscious.

The police said that the car is “believed to have self-skidded”.

In a video shared on social media, a man, believed to be the driver, can be seen sitting in a canal while being tended to by several other individuals.

Several metres away, a black hatchback car lies upside down in the canal while SCDF personnel are shown deploying a ladder.

According to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, eyewitnesses said the car lost control while driving through the junction of Bukit Batok Street 32 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

An eyewitness, Mr Su Weifeng, 54, said the driver did not appear to be seriously injured as he was able to stand up after he was helped by passers-by.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Woman arrested for suspected drink driving after her car skids off Upper Thomson Road
Motorist dies after car hits another and flips on PIE; 2 taken to hospital

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top