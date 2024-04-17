With some climate impacts irreversible, investing in climate resilience could pay off: Panel

SINGAPORE - Initiatives that protect communities from climate change impacts, such as building seawalls to keep out rising sea levels, are often funded by governments.

But panellists at a sustainability conference on April 17 said there is a business case to be made for private sector involvement as well.

Pointing to the latest assessment report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which had warned that certain climate impacts were now irreversible, Mr Jay Koh, co-founder and managing director of investment firm Lightsmith Group, said reports such as this should give investors certainty in putting money into solutions that will improve the resilience of communities.

Compared to other assumptions, such as the path of interest rates, inflation and consumer behaviour, there is greater certainty around the near-term trajectory of climate change and the demand drivers for climate resilience.

“These are things we can plan against and invest around,” he said. “There is a great growth investment opportunity... in the market for climate resilience and adaptation solutions,” said Mr Koh, who is also founder and chair of the Global Adaptation and Resilience Investment Working Group.

The working group is a private investor-led initiative that aims to galvanise the private sector to channel more investments into resilience.

Mr Koh was speaking at a panel discussion on how private sector finance can be channelled to climate adaptation during the third and final day of Ecosperity Week, a sustainability conference convened by global investment company Temasek.

Projects that help to cut emissions, such as solar or wind farms, tend to attract more funding than projects that aim to help communities adapt to climate change, like building seawalls or investing in agriculture. The UN estimates that the current adaptation finance gap is US$194 billion (S$264 billion) to US$366 billion per year.

Ms Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer at Standard Chartered Bank, said that defining the commercial opportunities involved in financing adaptation is key to getting the private sector involved.

“Because we are private sector actors, we’re here to make a return,” she said.

She added that case studies are valuable in helping firms grasp the opportunities involved in the space.

“Often, we talk about these things in a very big-picture way. But if we have proof points, your investments that are proving out the return or the project that worked... (we can say) here’s a good one. Copy it. And... that’s when you start to see that scaling effect start to take hold,” said Ms Drew.