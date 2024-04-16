Family offices in Singapore show growing interest in nature-friendly investments

SINGAPORE – Nature conservation, usually funded by governments and philanthropic organisations, is getting a new source of support – family offices in Singapore.

Some of these private wealth management advisory firms that serve high-net-worth families have expressed growing interest in nature-friendly impact investments.

This comes amid growing calls by the United Nations for financial institutions, governments and the private sector to step up financing for nature conservation.

In a video address aired on April 16 at Ecosperity Week – a sustainability conference convened by global investment company Temasek – International Union for Conservation of Nature president Razan Al Mubarak said: “We need to redirect financial flows from activities that harm nature towards those that protect, restore and sustain nature.

“It is imperative that non-state actors, businesses, financial institutions, cities and regions embrace this paradigm shift by placing nature at the forefront of climate action and strategic agendas.”

In Singapore, Silverstrand Capital was founded as a family office in 2019 with a mission to scale up regenerative agriculture – farming practices that restore soil health, increase biodiversity, capture carbon and benefit local communities – through impact investing.

Such investments generate positive and measurable social and environmental impact, alongside a financial return.

Silverstrand founder Kelvin Chiu, 37, said the focus on regenerative agriculture was broadened in 2021 to include biodiversity protection. “I realised that we were trying to change agriculture because it is the biggest contributor to nature loss globally,” he said.

“As a single family office without external investors, we are in a unique position with more flexibility in terms of investment timeframe, return expectations and types of investment,” he added.

“Unlike many funds… that often prioritise financial returns and proven business models, we have the liberty to support nature-positive businesses that create deeper impact but may be deemed too early or too risky by others and end up being overlooked.”

Another family office, Rumah Group, started its environmental portfolio in 2017. It supports initiatives that aim to improve the health of the oceans – such as seaweed farming and plant-based proteins, among other sustainability-linked investments.

“As the natural world crumbles around us, family offices have the aptitude to recognise long-term threats and opportunities, and have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in catalysing funding for much-needed work to repair our planet home,” said Rumah Group director Kathlyn Tan, 36. “And as financial sustainability and environmental sustainability increasingly align, those who act early stand to reap higher rewards.”