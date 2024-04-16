Want to save the world and fight climate change? Saving nature is the key, experts say

SINGAPORE - The world cannot solve the climate crisis without also investing in the protection and restoration of nature, and doing so will also unlock huge opportunities for businesses and societies.

This was the key message on April 16 during Ecosperity Week 2024, a sustainability conference convened by Singapore’s investment company, Temasek, and held from April 15 to 17 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

“We cannot meet the goals of the Paris (climate) agreement without nature. Investing in nature-based solutions is a key opportunity and it is projected to create over 390 million jobs by 2030 as well as unlock US$10.1 trillion (S$13.75 trillion) in business opportunities,” said Ms Razan Al Mubarak, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s largest conservation network.

But for that to happen, annual investments in nature need to triple to more than US$500 billion annually, she said.

A key problem is getting businesses to fully take into account the true value of natural assets, or natural capital, and be willing to invest in their protection, the conference heard.

Businesses and the global economy are dependent on the materials nature provides and its many services, such as providing clean air and water.

Products from noodles to shampoos require ingredients from nature. “Quite a lot of different companies and their supply chains actually depend on nature,” said Mr Frederick Teo, chief executive officer of GenZero, a Temasek-owned investment platform.

And yet very few companies have truly assessed both the value of nature to their businesses and their own impact.

“Only 5 per cent of companies have mapped their impact on nature. Less than 1 per cent have actually thought about the dependencies their business model has on nature,” said Mr Peter Bakker, president of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

But there is hope, and new types of financing can help make the case for investing in nature. The key is making the climate connection.

“One way of actually addressing the worst impacts of climate change, one of the cheapest and faster ways of doing this, is actually investing in nature,” Mr Teo told The Straits Times.

“For us, the way we are thinking about making it work is that we derive alternative revenue streams from our nature investments, which includes revenues from carbon credit sales,” he said, pointing to money generated from projects that remove CO2 from the air or avoid CO2 or other greenhouse gases, such as methane, from being emitted. For instance, investing in more efficient rice cultivation or reforestation or afforestation.

Other revenue streams could be timber from sustainable forestry and products from sustainable agriculture. “These (revenue streams) are quite useful because people now want to also provide a little bit of risk mitigation just in case something goes wrong with the carbon markets, or carbon prices decline dramatically,” he said.

Speakers during panel discussions lamented the accelerating loss and destruction of nature and how this will only threaten human livelihoods and economies.

It will also worsen the climate crisis because ecosystems including rainforests, mangroves, seagrass meadows, grasslands and soils soak up large amounts of planet-warming CO2 from the air, playing a key role in regulating the potent greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.