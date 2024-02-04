Whistle-blowers claim spartan office in River Valley is front for major vape distributor; HSA monitoring

SINGAPORE – A “no-soliciting” sign hangs on the door of an office in River Valley, with neither signboard nor company name visible at the entrance, and rooms bare, save for a few tables.

It is registered as a holding company offering administrative services, but whistle-blowers have claimed it is actually the regional headquarters for one of the largest vaping companies in China.

The two whistle-blowers claimed employees of the firm in Singapore are aware of shipments to distributors in jurisdictions like Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, where vaping is banned.

Vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018. It is illegal to buy, use or own an electronic vaporiser or vape here.

The office in Singapore does not store vape products. Employees allegedly use computers to coordinate the distribution of millions of dollars worth of vaping products to the region.

The items they purportedly help move to the South-east Asia region include e-liquids – the chemicals used in vaporisers.

The supplies are said to be from one of the largest producers of vaporisers in China, which sold more than 2.2 billion yuan (S$415 million) worth of vaping products in 2020 alone.

The whistle-blowers, who are based in China and work for the vape producer, said the office in River Valley was set up in 2019.

The two men had approached The Straits Times in November 2023, when they grew suspicious that they were being made to break laws in various jurisdictions.

They provided ST with secretly recorded conversations they claim were between staff of the firm in Singapore and two Singaporeans, who work as senior managers of the vape producer in China.

The whistle-blowers said the Singapore office “manages the creation, management and furtherance of illegal operations throughout the Asia-Pacific, including, and not limited to, the architecting and strategy as to how to illegally import products from Malaysia into Singapore”.

They provided recordings, internal coded distribution lists, and chats on the Telegram messaging platform as proof.

The whistle-blowers claimed they had helped supply firms in Malaysia with nicotine-laced e-vaporisers when they were still banned in the country. The ban on nicotine-based products was lifted only in April 2023.

One of the whistle-blowers said: “We didn’t want to have any part in this illegal venture. But by keeping quiet, the company would just continue with its profitable work in this close-knit industry.”

They also said they coordinated the distribution of vaping products in New Zealand, where there are laws restricting the type of products that can be sold and distributed.